January 12, 2023

Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 February, 2023

1. The Keepers
Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2. Older People Greater Vision/Daywind
3. Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads
4. Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown
5. Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
6. What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads
7. Liar, Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
8. Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
9. Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown
10. Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown
11. When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers QT/Family Music Group
12. God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/ StowTown
13. Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent
14. He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA
15. Never Not God The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
16. Need Another Noah
Collingsworth Family/Gaither Music/Capital Chr
17. Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
18. Once And For All Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
19. Not For Long Guardians/Daywind
20. You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads
21. There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
22. A Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
23. A Different Way
REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Records
24. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
25. Ready To Leave Down East Boys/Crossroads
26. Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown
27. The Story Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
28. You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken Wilbanks/Independent
29. When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Independent
30. He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group
31. Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads
32. Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads
33. That Heavenly Home Tribute QT/Daywind
34. Testify Legacy Five/StowTown
35. My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent
36. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent
37. Turn Your Back Justified/Big Picture Records/New Day
38. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent
39. I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
40. The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
41. Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
42. A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown
43. Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jadyns Call/Independent
44. Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
45. I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent
46. All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind
47. This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads
48. Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown
49. Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind
50. One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads
51. The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/StowTown
52. Find My Hallelujah Phillips & Banks/Independent
53. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown
54. Where Could I Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
55. Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent
56. Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent
57. Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind
58. Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
59. Grace Said Yes The Journeys/Chapel Valley
60. Carry It All Joy Holden/ARS
61. Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley
62. Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records
63. Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown
64. I Can Andrew Goldman/StowTown/Provident-Sony
65. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
66. Morning Mercies And Daily Grace Joneses/Independent
67. No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind
68. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent
69. I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent
70. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
71. God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads
72. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
73. Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent
74. One More Time Will Do Day 3/Independent
745 The River Big Mo/Independent
76. He Said I Could Come Soul’d Out QT/Independent
77. In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind
78. One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent
79. What A Way To Go Billy Huddleston/Independent
80. Praise Committee McNichols/Independent
81. Blessed Jordan Family Band/ARS
82. Overcome Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
83. Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent
84. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
85. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind
86. Awake 11th Hour/Crossroads
87. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind
88. From The Mountain Top Tonja Rose (Jessica Horton)/Mansion
89. Stormy Waters Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
90. Thank You Jesus For The Blood The Swor Family/Independent
91. Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
92. For Such A Time As This Shona Bright/Independent
93. God Is Bigger The Foresters/Independent
934. The Love He Released Danny Funderburk/Independendt
95. Empty Grave Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
96. Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs
97. Quartet Singing Unity 4/Independent
98. This Ain’t That Song Porter Family/Independent
99. Glorious Unfolding Michael Booth/Daywind
100. Everything You Need Is In The Blood Sisters/Independent

