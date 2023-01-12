Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 February, 2023

|
1. The Keepers
|
Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2. Older People
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|3. Music To My Ears
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|4. Tell The Grave
|Perrys/StowTown
|5. Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|6. What The Blood Does
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|7. Liar, Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|8. Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|9. Don’t Miss Jesus
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|10. Room Full Of Stories
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|11. When God’s Chariot Comes
|Old Time Preachers QT/Family Music Group
|12. God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive/ StowTown
|13. Whose Hands You’re In
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|14. He Won’t Stay Gone
|Whisnants/UIA
|15. Never Not God
|The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
|16. Need Another Noah
|
Collingsworth Family/Gaither Music/Capital Chr
|17. Run To The Door
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|18. Once And For All
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|19. Not For Long
|Guardians/Daywind
|20. You Love, I’ll Judge
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|21. There Is A Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|22. A Heaven Frame Of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|23. A Different Way
|
REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Records
|24. Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|25. Ready To Leave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|26. Sing Me There
|Kramers/StowTown
|27. The Story
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|28. You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken
|Wilbanks/Independent
|29. When You Believe In God
|Hyssongs/Independent
|30. He Is Greater Than My Need
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|31. Ark Of His Grace
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|32. Stay Home
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|33. That Heavenly Home
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|34. Testify
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|35. My Hope Is In The Blood
|Rivers Edge/Independent
|36. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|37. Turn Your Back
|Justified/Big Picture Records/New Day
|38. I’ve Got A Friend
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|39. I’m Not Alone
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|40. The Building
|Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
|41. Gravity
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|42. A Hundred Different Altars
|Steeles/StowTown
|43. Take It And Leave It
|Debra Perry & Jadyns Call/Independent
|44. Welcome
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|45. I’ll Thank You For The Grace
|Joyaires/Independent
|46. All The Praise
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|47. This Is For You
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|48. Hallelujah For The Blood
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|49. Never Been
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|50. One Wide River To Cross
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|51. The Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|52. Find My Hallelujah
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|53. Saved People
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|54. Where Could I Go
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|55. Dead Man Walking
|Chronicle/Independent
|56. Just A Little While
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|57. Voices
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|58. Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|59. Grace Said Yes
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|60. Carry It All
|Joy Holden/ARS
|61. Home Is Just In Sight
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|62. Walking On With Jesus
|Avenue/Penn Street Records
|63. Every Miracle And Mystery
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|64. I Can
|Andrew Goldman/StowTown/Provident-Sony
|65. Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|66. Morning Mercies And Daily Grace
|Joneses/Independent
|67. No Better Than That
|Southbound/Daywind
|68. The Bidding
|Bibletones/Independent
|69. I’m Gonna Stand
|Littles/Independent
|70. Child Of The King
|Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
|71. God Did It
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|72. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|73. Well Able
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|74. One More Time Will Do
|Day 3/Independent
|745 The River
|Big Mo/Independent
|76. He Said I Could Come
|Soul’d Out QT/Independent
|77. In The Sweet By And By
|Kelly Crabb/Daywind
|78. One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/Independent
|79. What A Way To Go
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|80. Praise Committee
|McNichols/Independent
|81. Blessed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|82. Overcome
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|83. Go Spread The Gospel
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent
|84. I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|85. Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|86. Awake
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|87. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|88. From The Mountain Top
|Tonja Rose (Jessica Horton)/Mansion
|89. Stormy Waters
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|90. Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|The Swor Family/Independent
|91. Just Believe
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|92. For Such A Time As This
|Shona Bright/Independent
|93. God Is Bigger
|The Foresters/Independent
|934. The Love He Released
|Danny Funderburk/Independendt
|95. Empty Grave
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|96. Master Of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs
|97. Quartet Singing
|Unity 4/Independent
|98. This Ain’t That Song
|Porter Family/Independent
|99. Glorious Unfolding
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|100. Everything You Need Is In The Blood
|Sisters/Independent