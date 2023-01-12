Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 February, 2023

1. The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

2. Older People Greater Vision/Daywind

3. Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads

4. Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown

5. Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind

6. What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads

7. Liar, Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

8. Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

9. Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown

10. Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown

11. When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers QT/Family Music Group

12. God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/ StowTown

13. Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent

14. He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA

15. Never Not God The Sound/New Day Records/New Day

16. Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/Gaither Music/Capital Chr

17. Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

18. Once And For All Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

19. Not For Long Guardians/Daywind

20. You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads

21. There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

22. A Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

23. A Different Way REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Records

24. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

25. Ready To Leave Down East Boys/Crossroads

26. Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown

27. The Story Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

28. You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken Wilbanks/Independent

29. When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Independent

30. He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group

31. Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads

32. Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads

33. That Heavenly Home Tribute QT/Daywind

34. Testify Legacy Five/StowTown

35. My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent

36. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent

37. Turn Your Back Justified/Big Picture Records/New Day

38. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent

39. I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

40. The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent

41. Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

42. A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown

43. Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jadyns Call/Independent

44. Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

45. I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent

46. All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind

47. This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads

48. Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown

49. Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind

50. One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads

51. The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/StowTown

52. Find My Hallelujah Phillips & Banks/Independent

53. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown

54. Where Could I Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

55. Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent

56. Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent

57. Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind

58. Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent

59. Grace Said Yes The Journeys/Chapel Valley

60. Carry It All Joy Holden/ARS

61. Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley

62. Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records

63. Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown

64. I Can Andrew Goldman/StowTown/Provident-Sony

65. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

66. Morning Mercies And Daily Grace Joneses/Independent

67. No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind

68. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent

69. I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent

70. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/ Daywind

71. God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads

72. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent

73. Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent

74. One More Time Will Do Day 3/Independent

745 The River Big Mo/Independent

76. He Said I Could Come Soul’d Out QT/Independent

77. In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind

78. One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent

79. What A Way To Go Billy Huddleston/Independent

80. Praise Committee McNichols/Independent

81. Blessed Jordan Family Band/ARS

82. Overcome Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

83. Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent

84. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

85. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind

86. Awake 11th Hour/Crossroads

87. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind

88. From The Mountain Top Tonja Rose (Jessica Horton)/Mansion

89. Stormy Waters Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

90. Thank You Jesus For The Blood The Swor Family/Independent

91. Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

92. For Such A Time As This Shona Bright/Independent

93. God Is Bigger The Foresters/Independent

934. The Love He Released Danny Funderburk/Independendt

95. Empty Grave Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group

96. Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs

97. Quartet Singing Unity 4/Independent

98. This Ain’t That Song Porter Family/Independent

99. Glorious Unfolding Michael Booth/Daywind