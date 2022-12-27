Life Upraised – Sandra Sheldon-McGowan

“…And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.”

Psalm 40:3

In this setting, David had been through some excruciating times, waiting upon God to answer his cries.

God did indeed answer and delivered him from his troubles!

If we keep reading, David goes on to say, Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust…”

and then he praises God for the wonderful works in his life. He even goes on to say that they “are more than can be numbered.”

I know that there have been many who have faced various difficulties in 2022. Difficulties might be putting it mildly. Many are still walking through them, but I’d like to encourage you to keep going!

God is working in ways you cannot even begin to imagine.

Posting this week from beautiful snow covered northern Michigan, where we have to ride into the little town’s McDonald’s for Wi-Fi… Bouncing my four month old grandson on my knee and writing to you all.

Thank you for allowing me to share my thoughts with you all every Monday!

Let’s end this year together, looking forward to the next!

Serving God, and expecting great things in 2023!

