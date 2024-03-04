Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The Top 100 March 2024

|
1
|
Sheaves
|
Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2
|I Think I’ll Just Go On
|Perrys/StowTown
|3
|Unstoppable God
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|4
|Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|5
|Privilege Of Prayer
|Whisnants/UIA
|6
|Come To The Well
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|7
|Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|8
|Carry The Glorious Gospel
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|9
|What I Know
|Taylors/StowTown
|10
|Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|11
|Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|12
|Two Or Three
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|13
|Evidence
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|14
|I’m Forgiven
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|15
|Grace Will Lead You Home
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|16
|Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|17
|It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|18
|Until We Fly Away
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|19
|Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|20
|Don’t Be Afraid
|Hyssongs/Independent
|21
|Heaven Is Happening
|Guardians/Daywind
|22
|Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|23
|Cherish That Name
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|24
|Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|25
|When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|26
|Ever, Present, Ever Faithful
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|27
|Anthem Of The Ages
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|28
|Free Indeed
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|29
|Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|30
|In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|31
|Been With Jesus
|Craguns/ARS
|32
|There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|33
|Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|34
|The End
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|35
|Golden Road
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|36
|The Dark Night Of The Soul
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|37
|He Bought Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|38
|I’m Not My Own
|Browders/Dream Big
|39
|Unexpected Love
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|40
|He Will Take Care Of You
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|41
|Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|42
|There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|43
|The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|44
|There’s Always A Place At The Table
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|45
|Back To The Garden
|Erwins/StowTown
|46
|All Because Of Mercy
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|47
|I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|48
|Walking On The Right Road Now
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|49
|Taking Back The Battle
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|50
|Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|51
|Even If I Stand Alone
|Chitans/Crossroads
|52
|In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|53
|Sanding Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/ARS
|54
|My View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|55
|Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|56
|He Gave Us Jesus
|8th Street/ARS/New Day
|57
|I Talked To Someone
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|58
|O For A Thousand Tongues
|Nelons/Daywind
|59
|Ever Since
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|60
|What Are You Talking About
|Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco
|61
|It’s Raining
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|62
|What A Friend We Have In Jesus
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|63
|Nothing Better To Do
|New Road 2/Independent
|64
|Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4: 13/Independent
|65
|But If Not
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|66
|God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings
|Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
|67
|I Was There When It Happened
|Pathfinders/Independent
|68
|Long Live The King
|Justified Qt/ARS/New Day
|69
|Day Of Departure
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|70
|Grace
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|712
|Front Porch Sitting
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|72
|Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|73
|I’m Looking Ahead
|Bibletones/Independent
|74
|You Saved My Life
|Billy Walker/Independent
|75
|A Little Bit Of Heaven
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|76
|I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|77
|Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|78
|Your Worst Mistake
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|79
|Oh, How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
|80
|Forgive Myself
|Kelly Garner(Joseph Habedank)/Independent
|81
|Where We Belong
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|82
|More Than Life To Me
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|83
|I Get Excited
|Believers Voice/Independent
|84
|Speak To The Mountain
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|85
|The Healer Sees Me
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|86
|I Claim The Name
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|87
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Shultz/Independent
|88
|Just Give Me Jesus
|Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group
|89
|He Took My Place
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|90
|There Is No Condemnation
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|91
|Highway 55
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|92
|You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|93
|That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|94
|Roll Back River Jordan
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|95
|Riches Can’t Buy
|Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
|96
|Follow The Leader
|Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent
|97
|Way Up On The Mountain
|
Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New D
|98
|Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|99
|The Napkin Is Still Folded
|The Million Heirs/Independent
|100
|Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/Independent