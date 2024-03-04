Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The Top 100 March 2024

1 Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

2 I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown

3 Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads

4 Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records

5 Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA

6 Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads

7 Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

8 Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

9 What I Know Taylors/StowTown

10 Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

11 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

12 Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown

13 Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown

14 I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

15 Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown

16 Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

17 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

18 Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

19 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

20 Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent

21 Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind

22 Peace Is The Sound/Daywind

23 Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind

24 Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group

25 When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

26 Ever, Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

27 Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads

28 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind

29 Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown

30 In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS

31 Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS

32 There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads

33 Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown

34 The End Endless Highway/Crossroads

35 Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown

36 The Dark Night Of The Soul Lore Family/Crossroads

37 He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads

38 I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big

39 Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart/Independent

40 He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent

41 Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21

42 There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind

43 The Reason Steeles/StowTown

44 There’s Always A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown

45 Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown

46 All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

47 I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads

48 Walking On The Right Road Now Right Road Qt/Independent

49 Taking Back The Battle Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

50 Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent

51 Even If I Stand Alone Chitans/Crossroads

52 In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

53 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/ARS

54 My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown

55 Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent

56 He Gave Us Jesus 8th Street/ARS/New Day

57 I Talked To Someone Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent

58 O For A Thousand Tongues Nelons/Daywind

59 Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

60 What Are You Talking About Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco

61 It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent

62 What A Friend We Have In Jesus Kim Hopper/Daywind

63 Nothing Better To Do New Road 2/Independent

64 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4: 13/Independent

65 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

66 God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley

67 I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent

68 Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS/New Day

69 Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

70 Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads

712 Front Porch Sitting Zane & Donna King/StowTown

72 Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent

73 I’m Looking Ahead Bibletones/Independent

74 You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent

75 A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

76 I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent

77 Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads

78 Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

79 Oh, How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records

80 Forgive Myself Kelly Garner(Joseph Habedank)/Independent

81 Where We Belong Adam Crabb/Daywind

82 More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley

83 I Get Excited Believers Voice/Independent

84 Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent

85 The Healer Sees Me Ferguson Family/Independent

86 I Claim The Name Jessica Ingram/Independent

87 He’s My Healer Debra Shultz/Independent

88 Just Give Me Jesus Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group

89 He Took My Place ClearVision/Chapel Valley

90 There Is No Condemnation Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

91 Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent

92 You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

93 That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent

94 Roll Back River Jordan Southern Plainsmen/Independent

95 Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley

96 Follow The Leader Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent

97 Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New D

98 Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS

99 The Napkin Is Still Folded The Million Heirs/Independent