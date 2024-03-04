March 3, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information

Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The Top 100 March 2024

scoopsnews07 mins

 

1

Sheaves

Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2 I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown
3 Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads
4 Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
5 Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA
6 Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads
7 Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
8 Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
9 What I Know Taylors/StowTown
10 Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
11 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
12 Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown
13 Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown
14 I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
15 Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown
16 Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
17 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
18 Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
19 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
20 Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent
21 Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind
22 Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
23 Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind
24 Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group
25 When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
26 Ever, Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
27 Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads
28 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind
29 Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
30 In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
31 Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS
32 There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
33 Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
34 The End Endless Highway/Crossroads
35 Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown
36 The Dark Night Of The Soul Lore Family/Crossroads
37 He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
38 I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big
39 Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart/Independent
40 He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent
41 Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
42 There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
43 The Reason Steeles/StowTown
44 There’s Always A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown
45 Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown
46 All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
47 I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads
48 Walking On The Right Road Now Right Road Qt/Independent
49 Taking Back The Battle Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
50 Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
51 Even If I Stand Alone Chitans/Crossroads
52 In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
53 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/ARS
54 My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
55 Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
56 He Gave Us Jesus 8th Street/ARS/New Day
57 I Talked To Someone Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
58 O For A Thousand Tongues Nelons/Daywind
59 Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
60 What Are You Talking About Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco
61 It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent
62 What A Friend We Have In Jesus Kim Hopper/Daywind
63 Nothing Better To Do New Road 2/Independent
64 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4: 13/Independent
65 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
66 God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
67 I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent
68 Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS/New Day
69 Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
70 Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads
712 Front Porch Sitting Zane & Donna King/StowTown
72 Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent
73 I’m Looking Ahead Bibletones/Independent
74 You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent
75 A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
76 I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
77 Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
78 Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
79 Oh, How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
80 Forgive Myself Kelly Garner(Joseph Habedank)/Independent
81 Where We Belong Adam Crabb/Daywind
82 More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley
83 I Get Excited Believers Voice/Independent
84 Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent
85 The Healer Sees Me Ferguson Family/Independent
86 I Claim The Name Jessica Ingram/Independent
87 He’s My Healer Debra Shultz/Independent
88 Just Give Me Jesus Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group
89 He Took My Place ClearVision/Chapel Valley
90 There Is No Condemnation Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
91 Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent
92 You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
93 That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent
94 Roll Back River Jordan Southern Plainsmen/Independent
95 Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
96 Follow The Leader Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent
97 Way Up On The Mountain
Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New D
98 Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS
99 The Napkin Is Still Folded The Million Heirs/Independent
100 Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/Independent

