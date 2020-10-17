Congratulations to Mary Burke and The Top 40 Christian Country (SGN SCOOPS November)

Congratulations to Mary Burke for #1, “I TALK TO GOD”

Christian Country Top 40 November- SGN SCOOPS

 

1 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent
2 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
3 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
4 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent
5 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
6 His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/NewDay Records
7 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
8 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden
9 Jailbreak MARK209/Independent
10 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent
11 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/Independent
12 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion
13 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent
14 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent
15 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent
16 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
17 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent
18 Get Your Praise On Andrew Marshall/Independent
19 Jonak, Job & Moses Carolina/Independent
20 My Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent
21 God In The Guitar Strings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
22 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
23 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
24 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent
25 I’ve Never Walked Alone Livin Forgiven/Independent
26 Between Those Two Doors Steve Roberson/Independent
27 Come To Jesus Moment Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
28 Oh The Lord Has Been So Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
29 Til I Have No Strength To Give Appointed2/Independent
30 Let’s Put God Back In America Steve Warren/Independent
31 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
32 He Did’t Throw The Clay Away Wyatt Nations/Independent
33 God Lives Lisa Daggs/Independent
34 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
35 Love Ain’t Love Til You Give It Away Jan Harbuck/Independent
36 SUPERMAN Greg McDougal/Independent
37 Earth To God John Rich/Independent
38 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records
39 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent
40 We All Carry Something Joe Nichols/Independent

 


