Congratulations to Mary Burke and The Top 40 Christian Country (SGN SCOOPS November)
Congratulations to Mary Burke for #1, “I TALK TO GOD”
Christian Country Top 40 November- SGN SCOOPS
|1
|I Talk To God
|Mary Burke/Independent
|2
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|3
|Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|4
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|5
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|6
|His Name Is Jesus
|Tim Menzies/NewDay Records
|7
|You’re Everywhere
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|8
|Mercy Came Running
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|9
|Jailbreak
|MARK209/Independent
|10
|They Tried
|Doug Corum/Independent
|11
|The Rest Of The Story
|Ray Wolford/Independent
|12
|Preacher’s Daughter
|Pardoned/Mansion
|13
|Patiently Waiting
|Steve Bridgmon/Independent
|14
|Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|15
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Independent
|16
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
|17
|Laugh Often
|Kali Rose/Independent
|18
|Get Your Praise On
|Andrew Marshall/Independent
|19
|Jonak, Job & Moses
|Carolina/Independent
|20
|My Retirement Home
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|21
|God In The Guitar Strings
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|22
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|23
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
|24
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|25
|I’ve Never Walked Alone
|Livin Forgiven/Independent
|26
|Between Those Two Doors
|Steve Roberson/Independent
|27
|Come To Jesus Moment
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|28
|Oh The Lord Has Been So Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
|Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
|29
|Til I Have No Strength To Give
|Appointed2/Independent
|30
|Let’s Put God Back In America
|Steve Warren/Independent
|31
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|32
|He Did’t Throw The Clay Away
|Wyatt Nations/Independent
|33
|God Lives
|Lisa Daggs/Independent
|34
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|35
|Love Ain’t Love Til You Give It Away
|Jan Harbuck/Independent
|36
|SUPERMAN
|Greg McDougal/Independent
|37
|Earth To God
|John Rich/Independent
|38
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|39
|Still A Special Place
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|40
|We All Carry Something
|Joe Nichols/Independent
