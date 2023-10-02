Congratulations to Mike Leichner and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country (October 2023)

|1
|I Know The Man
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|2
|Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/ Berry Hill Records
|3
|He Woke Me Up Today
|Bruce Hedrick/Independent
|4
|Everyday American
|Carolina/Independent
|5
|I Wanna Be Like You
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|6
|I Believe
|Ernie Peters/Independent
|7
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|8
|One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|9
|If Heaven Had A Door
|Mary Burke/Independent
|10
|He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|11
|Basics Of Life
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|12
|I Will Not Cry Today
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
|13
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|14
|Jesus And Me
|Jordan Family Band/ARS/New Day
|15
|Just Over The Hill
|John Penney/Independent
|16
|Hold On Jesus Will Come
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|17
|Sanding Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/Daywind/New Day
|18
|Over The Next Hill
|Pauline Patterson/Independent
|19
|Good Jesus
|Matt Hill/Independent
|20
|The Gospel Truth
|Billy Walker/Independent
|21
|Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|22
|What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads
|23
|Bring It All
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|24
|The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
|25
|Revival Now
|Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
|26
|When Faith Met Grace
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|27
|Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|28
|Touch Him
|Ronny Hinson/Independent
|29
|Old Time Believer
|Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
|30
|What Ya Gonna Do
|Bruce Haynes/Independent
|31
|I’ve Got Something To Praise God For
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|32
|I Wish
|Kevin And Kim Abney/Independent
|33
|The Best Of Us
|Corey Farlow/Independent
|34
|If Not For You
|Chris Golden/24KRecords
|35
|On And On
|Wes Hampton/Gaither Music
|36
|That’s What I Love About Sunday
|Small Town Sunday/Independent
|37
|Numbered
|Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country
|38
|Still To Come
|Todd Tilghman/Independent
|39
|All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|40
|Can’t Go So Wrong
|Zane And Donna King/StowTown
Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital
Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards