October 4, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Mike Leichner and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country (October 2023)

scoopsnews03 mins

1 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent
2 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/ Berry Hill Records
3 He Woke Me Up Today Bruce Hedrick/Independent
4 Everyday American Carolina/Independent
5 I Wanna Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
6 I Believe Ernie Peters/Independent
7 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
8 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
9 If Heaven Had A Door Mary Burke/Independent
10 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
11 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent
12 I Will Not Cry Today Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
13 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
14 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS/New Day
15 Just Over The Hill John Penney/Independent
16 Hold On Jesus Will Come Journeys/Chapel Valley
17 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind/New Day
18 Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/Independent
19 Good Jesus Matt Hill/Independent
20 The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Independent
21 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
22 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads
23 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion
24 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
25 Revival Now Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
26 When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent
27 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
28 Touch Him Ronny Hinson/Independent
29 Old Time Believer Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
30 What Ya Gonna Do Bruce Haynes/Independent
31 I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent
32 I Wish Kevin And Kim Abney/Independent
33 The Best Of Us Corey Farlow/Independent
34 If Not For You Chris Golden/24KRecords
35 On And On Wes Hampton/Gaither Music
36 That’s What I Love About Sunday Small Town Sunday/Independent
37 Numbered Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country
38 Still To Come Todd Tilghman/Independent
39 All Things The Sound/Daywind
40 Can’t Go So Wrong Zane And Donna King/StowTown

Related News