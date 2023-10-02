Congratulations to Mike Leichner and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country (October 2023)

1 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent

2 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/ Berry Hill Records

3 He Woke Me Up Today Bruce Hedrick/Independent

4 Everyday American Carolina/Independent

5 I Wanna Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

6 I Believe Ernie Peters/Independent

7 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

8 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

9 If Heaven Had A Door Mary Burke/Independent

10 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

11 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent

12 I Will Not Cry Today Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home

13 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

14 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS/New Day

15 Just Over The Hill John Penney/Independent

16 Hold On Jesus Will Come Journeys/Chapel Valley

17 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind/New Day

18 Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/Independent

19 Good Jesus Matt Hill/Independent

20 The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Independent

21 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent

22 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads

23 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion

24 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day

25 Revival Now Cody Hamm/Steeple Country

26 When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent

27 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

28 Touch Him Ronny Hinson/Independent

29 Old Time Believer Amanda Joy Powell/Independent

30 What Ya Gonna Do Bruce Haynes/Independent

31 I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent

32 I Wish Kevin And Kim Abney/Independent

33 The Best Of Us Corey Farlow/Independent

34 If Not For You Chris Golden/24KRecords

35 On And On Wes Hampton/Gaither Music

36 That’s What I Love About Sunday Small Town Sunday/Independent

37 Numbered Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country

38 Still To Come Todd Tilghman/Independent

39 All Things The Sound/Daywind