Troy and Katy Peach, along with Andrew Goldman are thrilled to announce the formation of their new trio, Peach Goldman.

Troy Peach expressed his excitement about the new group, “I am incredibly thrilled and blessed to embark on this new musical journey with Peach Goldman, a trio that features my wife, Katy, and my dear friend and former road mate, Andrew Goldman. As we unite our voices and hearts, I am filled with anticipation for what God has in store for us in the future. While I’ll continue to serve as the music director at Hillcrest Baptist Church, I am overjoyed at the prospect of sharing the stage once again with Katy and Andrew. The unique blend of our voices, our unwavering faith and the powerful messages we aim to convey through our music make this journey one that we each hold dear to our hearts. Though our tour schedule will be limited, the love and support we’ve received from Stowtown Records has given us a remarkable platform to spread God’s word through song. With Peach Goldman, we are ready to touch hearts, uplift spirits and share the Gospel message of hope and salvation. I am immensely thankful for the opportunities ahead and excited about the impact we can make together.”

Producer and StowTown Records label executive, Wayne Haun, shared, “The popular phrase, ‘You can’t make old friends’ perfectly describes my relationship with these three. I’ve known them all for years, and I’ve worked with them countless times in the studio. I immediately knew they would sound great together, but after working with them on this particular project, their blend far exceeded my expectations. This is fresh. This is good!”

For more information on Peach Goldman and to sign up for their e-mail mailing list, go to www.PeachGoldman.com. Their new radio single, “Grace Will Lead You Home,” is set to release to streaming platforms on December 8, 2023, on StowTown Records and will be distributed worldwide by Sony/Provident. Call your local radio station to request the new single from Peach Goldman.

