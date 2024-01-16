Congratulations to Southbound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel February 2024

1. Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

2. Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA

3. I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown

4. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

5. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads

6. I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

7. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

8. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

9. Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

10. What I Know The Taylors/StowTown

11. Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind

12. In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

13 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind

14. Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown

15. Anthem Of The Ages Eleventh Hour/Crossroads

16. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

17. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

18. I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big

19. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown

20. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

21. Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown

22. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind

23. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent

24. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

25. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

26. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent

27. Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group

28. Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads

29. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records

30. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown

31. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS

32. Good Things Littles/Independent

33. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown

34. Thanks Giver Anthem Edition/Crossroads

35. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21

36. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

37. You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent

38. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown

39. Resurrection Power Melodyaires/Independent

40. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind

41. The Reason Steeles/StowTown

42. Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

43. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind

44. Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent

45. What’s Going On At The Well Faithful Crossings/Independent

46. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21

47. If He Carried The Cross 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

48. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS

49. In The Sweet Forever Mercy’s Won/Independent

50. Beautiful Nelsons/Daywind

51. He Gave Us Jesus 8th Street/Independent

52. My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown

53. What Are You Talking About Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Records

54. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads

55. It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent

56. Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart/Independent

57. I Get Excited Believer’s Voice/Independent

58. Nothing Better To Do New Road 2/Independent

59. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley

60. But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

61. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

62. I Talked To Someone Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent

63. Forgive Myself Kelly Garner(Joseph Habedank)/Independent

64. Jesus Is Moving Middle Ground/Independent

65. I Claim the Name Jessica Ingram/Independent

66. The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind

67. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent

68. Friend Of Sinners Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

69. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads

70. Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown

71. Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent

72. Even If I Stand Alone Chitans/Crossroads

73. A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

74. The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

75. Sundays Never End Hinson Family/Independent

76. Just Give Me Jesus Batchelor Family/Independent

77. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent

78. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind

79. Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent

80. Taste And See Grindstaff/Independent

81. Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS/New Day

82. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads

83. His Hands Garmons/Independent

84. When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent

85. Where We Belong Adam Crabb/Daywind

86. My Purpose My Praise Annette Sanders/Independent

87. Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent

88. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads

89. More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley

90. Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent

91. Never Alone Caleb Howard/Mansion

92. Gideon’s God REAL Southern Gospel Qt/Family Music Group

93. Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley

94. I’m Not Going To Hell Morrison Sisters/Independent

95. All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

96. Better Broken Andrew & Marybeth Jones/Independent

97. Finally With You Jeremy Pope/Independent

98. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

99. Small Town Girl Victoria Steelman/Independent