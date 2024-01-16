Congratulations to Southbound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel February 2024

|1. Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|2. Privilege Of Prayer
|Whisnants/UIA
|3. I Think I’ll Just Go On
|Perrys/StowTown
|4. Carry The Glorious Gospel
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|5. Come To The Well
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|6. I’m Forgiven
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|7. Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|8. Sheaves
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9. Until We Fly Away
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|10. What I Know
|The Taylors/StowTown
|11. Free Indeed
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|12. In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|13 Sanding Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|14. Evidence
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|15. Anthem Of The Ages
|Eleventh Hour/Crossroads
|16. Ever Present, Ever Faithful
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|17. When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|18. I’m Not My Own
|Browders/Dream Big
|19. Two Or Three
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|20. It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|21. Golden Road
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|22. Cherish That Name
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|23. Don’t Be Afraid
|Hyssongs/Independent
|24. Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|25. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|26. He Will Take Care Of You
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|27. Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|28. Unstoppable God
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|29. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|30. Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|31. Been With Jesus
|Craguns/ARS
|32. Good Things
|Littles/Independent
|33. Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|34. Thanks Giver
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|35. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|36. All Because Of Mercy
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|37. You Saved My Life
|Billy Walker/Independent
|38. Grace Will Lead You Home
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|39. Resurrection Power
|Melodyaires/Independent
|40. Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|41. The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|42. Your Worst Mistake
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|43. There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|44. Man In The Middle
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|45. What’s Going On At The Well
|Faithful Crossings/Independent
|46. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|47. If He Carried The Cross
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|48. In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|49. In The Sweet Forever
|Mercy’s Won/Independent
|50. Beautiful
|Nelsons/Daywind
|51. He Gave Us Jesus
|8th Street/Independent
|52. My View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|53. What Are You Talking About
|
Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Records
|54. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|55. It’s Raining
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|56. Unexpected Love
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|57. I Get Excited
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|58. Nothing Better To Do
|New Road 2/Independent
|59. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings
|Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
|60. But If Not
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|61. Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|62. I Talked To Someone
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|63. Forgive Myself
|Kelly Garner(Joseph Habedank)/Independent
|64. Jesus Is Moving
|Middle Ground/Independent
|65. I Claim the Name
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|66. The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|67. I Was There When It Happened
|Pathfinders/Independent
|68. Friend Of Sinners
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|69. The End
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|70. Can’t Go So Wrong
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|71. Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|72. Even If I Stand Alone
|Chitans/Crossroads
|73. A Little Bit Of Heaven
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|74. The First Song
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|75. Sundays Never End
|Hinson Family/Independent
|76. Just Give Me Jesus
|Batchelor Family/Independent
|77. We’ve Got A Song To Sing
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|78. Heaven Is Happening
|Guardians/Daywind
|79. Waiting On You
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|80. Taste And See
|Grindstaff/Independent
|81. Long Live The King
|Justified Qt/ARS/New Day
|82. There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|83. His Hands
|Garmons/Independent
|84. When Faith Met Grace
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|85. Where We Belong
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|86. My Purpose My Praise
|Annette Sanders/Independent
|87. Higher
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|88. Grace
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|89. More Than Life To Me
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|90. Highway 55
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|91. Never Alone
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|92. Gideon’s God
|
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/Family Music Group
|93. Riches Can’t Buy
|Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
|94. I’m Not Going To Hell
|Morrison Sisters/Independent
|95. All You Need Is Jesus
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|96. Better Broken
|Andrew & Marybeth Jones/Independent
|97. Finally With You
|Jeremy Pope/Independent
|98. Ever Since
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|99. Small Town Girl
|Victoria Steelman/Independent
|100.Back To The Garden
|Erwins/StowTown
Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital
Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards