January 16, 2024

Southern Gospel News

Gospel Music News

Congratulations to Southbound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel February 2024

scoopsnews07 mins

1. Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
2. Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA
3. I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown
4. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
5. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads
6. I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
7. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
8. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
9. Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
10. What I Know The Taylors/StowTown
11. Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind
12. In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
13 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind
14. Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown
15. Anthem Of The Ages Eleventh Hour/Crossroads
16. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
17. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
18. I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big
19. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown
20. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
21. Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown
22. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind
23. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent
24. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
25. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
26. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent
27. Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group
28. Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads
29. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
30. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
31. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS
32. Good Things Littles/Independent
33. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
34. Thanks Giver Anthem Edition/Crossroads
35. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
36. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
37. You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent
38. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown
39. Resurrection Power Melodyaires/Independent
40. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
41. The Reason Steeles/StowTown
42. Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
43. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
44. Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent
45. What’s Going On At The Well Faithful Crossings/Independent
46. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
47. If He Carried The Cross 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
48. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
49. In The Sweet Forever Mercy’s Won/Independent
50. Beautiful Nelsons/Daywind
51. He Gave Us Jesus 8th Street/Independent
52. My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
53. What Are You Talking About
Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Records
54. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads
55. It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent
56. Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart/Independent
57. I Get Excited Believer’s Voice/Independent
58. Nothing Better To Do New Road 2/Independent
59. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
60. But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
61. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
62. I Talked To Someone Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
63. Forgive Myself Kelly Garner(Joseph Habedank)/Independent
64. Jesus Is Moving Middle Ground/Independent
65. I Claim the Name Jessica Ingram/Independent
66. The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind
67. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent
68. Friend Of Sinners Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
69. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads
70. Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown
71. Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent
72. Even If I Stand Alone Chitans/Crossroads
73. A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
74. The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
75. Sundays Never End Hinson Family/Independent
76. Just Give Me Jesus Batchelor Family/Independent
77. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent
78. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind
79. Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent
80. Taste And See Grindstaff/Independent
81. Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS/New Day
82. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
83. His Hands Garmons/Independent
84. When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent
85. Where We Belong Adam Crabb/Daywind
86. My Purpose My Praise Annette Sanders/Independent
87. Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent
88. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads
89. More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley
90. Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent
91. Never Alone Caleb Howard/Mansion
92. Gideon’s God
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/Family Music Group
93. Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
94. I’m Not Going To Hell Morrison Sisters/Independent
95. All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
96. Better Broken Andrew & Marybeth Jones/Independent
97. Finally With You Jeremy Pope/Independent
98. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
99. Small Town Girl Victoria Steelman/Independent
100.Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown

