This Week on Gospel Music Today – 1 21 2024

Scotty Inman is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January
21. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The
Feature Group is Sojourner Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by The
Pine Ridge Boys and James Rainey. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com
featuring Dusty Wells is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the
News is the Wanda Mountain Boys, Abundance Quartet, Liberty Quartet and
Battle Cry Trio. The show features a music video from Blake and Jenna
Bolerjack, exclusive concert video of The Pine Ridge Boys, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Melody Boys, recorded
by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Little Rock, AR.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.