This Week on Gospel Music Today – 1 21 2024

Scotty Inman is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January

21. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Sojourner Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by The

Pine Ridge Boys and James Rainey. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com

featuring Dusty Wells is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the

News is the Wanda Mountain Boys, Abundance Quartet, Liberty Quartet and

Battle Cry Trio. The show features a music video from Blake and Jenna

Bolerjack, exclusive concert video of The Pine Ridge Boys, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Melody Boys, recorded

by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Little Rock, AR.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

