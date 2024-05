Congratulations to the Ben Rochester Family and the SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20

1 Living Water, Bread Of Life Ben Rochester Family/Crossroads

2 He Broke The Chains King James Boys/Pinecastle Records

3 Lay Em Down Benson/Independent

4 The Storm Still Knows His Voice Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

5 God Knows Balsam Range/Crossroads

6 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind

7 Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day

8 Oh What Love Kentucky Just Us/Independent

9 Because Of Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent

10 It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue

11 Touch Of God’s Hand Adam McIntosh/Billy Blue

12 Memories Of Home Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

13 Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day Kristen Bearfield(with Darin & Brooke Aldridge) Thoroughbred Re

14 Heavenly Gain Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

15 The Bride Price Reagan Riddle & Brandon Cairns/Family Music Group

16 When I Get There Russell Moore/111rd Tyme Out/Independent

17 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records

18 The Mighty Name Of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records

19 Don’t Hold Back Rick Faris/Independent