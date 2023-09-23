September 22, 2023

Congratulations to The Chuck Wagon Gang and The Bluegrass Top 20 October SGN Scoops

1 I Will Not Cry Today Chuckwagon Gang/Mountain Home
2 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
3 The Mighty Name Of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records
4 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent
5 Thank You Lord For Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
6 Lonely Road Nick Chandler & Delivered/Independent
7 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads
8 Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
9 I Know The One Who Knows Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
10 The Glory Road Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
11 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
12 I Want To Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
13 Still Staying Gospel Plowboy/Morning Glory Music
14 Standing Off The Edges Tim Menzies/New Day
15 Homesick Morrison Sisters/Independent
16 Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Away Eric Horner/Independent
17 Just A Little Talk With Jesus Steeldrivers/Gaither Music
18 I’m Too Near Home Strings Of Victory/Independent
19 Just A Litte Tim Davis/FMG
20 Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs/New Day

