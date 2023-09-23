Congratulations to The Chuck Wagon Gang and The Bluegrass Top 20 October SGN Scoops

|1
|I Will Not Cry Today
|Chuckwagon Gang/Mountain Home
|2
|Jordan
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|3
|The Mighty Name Of Jesus
|High Fidelity/Rebel Records
|4
|Man In The Middle
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|5
|Thank You Lord For Grace
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|6
|Lonely Road
|Nick Chandler & Delivered/Independent
|7
|Old Country Baptizing
|Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads
|8
|Family Chain
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
|9
|I Know The One Who Knows
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
|10
|The Glory Road
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|11
|Would You Carry Me
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|12
|I Want To Be Like You
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|13
|Still Staying
|Gospel Plowboy/Morning Glory Music
|14
|Standing Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/New Day
|15
|Homesick
|Morrison Sisters/Independent
|16
|Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Away
|Eric Horner/Independent
|17
|Just A Little Talk With Jesus
|Steeldrivers/Gaither Music
|18
|I’m Too Near Home
|Strings Of Victory/Independent
|19
|Just A Litte
|Tim Davis/FMG
|20
|Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs/New Day
