Congratulations to The Chuck Wagon Gang and The Bluegrass Top 20 October SGN Scoops

1 I Will Not Cry Today Chuckwagon Gang/Mountain Home

2 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

3 The Mighty Name Of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records

4 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent

5 Thank You Lord For Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

6 Lonely Road Nick Chandler & Delivered/Independent

7 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads

8 Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day

9 I Know The One Who Knows Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music

10 The Glory Road Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

11 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records

12 I Want To Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

13 Still Staying Gospel Plowboy/Morning Glory Music

14 Standing Off The Edges Tim Menzies/New Day

15 Homesick Morrison Sisters/Independent

16 Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Away Eric Horner/Independent

17 Just A Little Talk With Jesus Steeldrivers/Gaither Music

18 I’m Too Near Home Strings Of Victory/Independent

19 Just A Litte Tim Davis/FMG