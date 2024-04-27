COUNTRY MEDIA GIANTS WELCOME THE ERWINS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Celebrating the release of their acclaimed new album, Life Story, GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning StowTown recording artists The Erwins made a string of national media appearances last week, including stops at country media giants RFD-TV and WSM Radio.

Performing “Joy Is Gonna Come” on RFD-TV’s flagship daily show, “Market Day Report,” Katie, Keith, Kody and Kris Erwin also talked with co-host Suzanne Alexander about their new album and life as a musical family. RFD-TV is available in more than 52 million homes across the country, in addition to streaming on RFD-TV Now.

WSM Radio’s “Coffee, Country & Cody” national morning show also welcomed The Erwins last week. The siblings shared a live acoustic performance of “Still Telling My Story” and chatted with hosts Bill Cody, Kelly Sutton and Charlie Mattos. “Coffee, Country & Cody” airs on 650 AM WSM—the world’s most famous country music radio station—and streams via Circle Country’s Circle All Access.

Featuring nine tracks brimming with joy and rooted in Hope, Life Story bowed March 8 and is The Erwins’ first full-length release in nearly three years. Produced by Wayne Haun, the project showcases songwriting contributions from Michael Farren, Geron Davis, Jason Crabb, Charity Gayle, Kenna Turner West and Joel Lindsey, among others.

The Erwin siblings grew up performing in countless churches and at events around the country with their father, who has been a full-time evangelist for more than 40 years. The group’s 2011 debut, What Really Matters, featured the Erwin brothers, with sister Katie officially joining the lineup later that year on the follow-up project, Jesus In A Song. In the decade since, The Erwins have released seven subsequent recordings, including the GRAMMY-nominated What Christmas Really Means and 2021’s acclaimed This Is Love. The group also earned a 2020 Dove Award for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “The Power Of An Empty Tomb,” and 2021’s “The God I Know” became their first #1 hit, topping The Singing News Power 50 Weekly Chart. Today, The Erwins are comprised of siblings Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie, along with Katie’s husband, Logan Headrick.

Get More Southern Gospel News Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

