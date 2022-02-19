Darryle Wilson Of Eagle’s Wings Passes Away

Darryle Wilson, owner/manager/singer/songwriter of Eagle’s Wings, has passed away at the age of 74. During his time with Eagle’s Wings, the group received many awards.

Singing News Bluegrass Chart #1 songs were in April, 2020, August 2020, December 2020, March 2021, April 2021 .

SGN Scoops Bluegrass Chart #1 songs were in November 2019, March 2020, July 2020, November 2020. Diamond Awards include Favorite Group, Favorite Song, Favorite Female Vocalist and Favorite Male Vocalist in the Bluegrass Category. Vonda Armstrong, Radio Promoter and friend stated, “one side of my heart is sad today and the other is rejoicing with Darryle.” He is with the one that he sang and wrote about for years. The Wilson family appreciates your prayers during this difficult time. Arrangements will be posted by the family.