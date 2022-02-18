Prayers for The Tripp Family

Our thoughts and our prayers are with Bro. Laverne Tripp, and the entire Tripp family, at the passing of Sister Edith Tripp. We at SGN SCOOPS are praying for the family.

From Terry(Son)

It is with a heavy heart that I write this post. Last night, at approximately 11:00 pm, my mom, Edith Tripp, took her last breath on earth. Details of her service will be announced later today. She went without suffering. She simply laid back upon my dad’s chest, took three deep breaths, and went to her eternal rest. Thank you to friends and family for your prayers and condolences. I will do another post later today with more information.

Please keep the family lifted in prayer.