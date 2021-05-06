Daywind Expands Publishing Relationship with Sue C. Smith

Daywind Music Publishing is thrilled to announce that it will be extending and expanding its long-term relationship with multi-Dove Award-winning songwriter, Sue C. Smith.

The list of artists who have recorded Smith’s songs reads like a who’s who in Christian music history. The five-time Dove Award-winning songwriter has had cuts by Avalon, Jason Crabb, Oak Ridge Boys, Crabb Family, Sandi Patty, Guy Penrod, Travis Cottrell, Mark Harris, Larnelle Harris, Steve Green, Janet Paschal, PureNRG, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Brian Free & Assurance, Hoppers, and many more. Smith has penned multiple recent #1 songs including “I Choose Christ,” performed by Karen Peck & New River; “Goliath,” performed by Joseph Habedank; “What Kind Of Man,” performed by Legacy Five; and “Amazing God,” performed by Triumphant Quartet.” The 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Songwriter of the Year is deeply involved in writing music for the church and for church choirs. She has written over 80 musicals throughout her impressive career which have been presented in churches around the world. Sue and her late husband, John, founded the Write About Jesus workshop in 2000, and she has hosted it each year since then. Write About Jesus is actively engaged in encouraging and training songwriters around the world (writeaboutjesus.com).

“Signing my songs exclusively with Daywind Music feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter for me,” says Smith. “I wrote for another publisher in Nashville for more than 25 years, but somehow being at Daywind truly feels like I’ve come home. I love Rick Shelton and Joe Dan Cornett and the whole publishing team, and I really can’t wait to see what God has in store in this next season.”

Rick Shelton, Daywind’s vice president of publishing, shares, “Sue C. Smith is an extraordinary wordsmith. Her lyrics brilliantly express themes of the Divine in meter and rhyme using language that relates to the most common among us. She is known for her consistent excellence and her generous heart to help others along the way. She is well-loved by songwriters, artists, and fans. We are honored that she has chosen to be a member of the Daywind Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to hear the songs that will flow in the days and years to come.