Doran Ritchey Returns to Liberty Quartet

MERIDIAN, IDAHO (November 24, 2021) – Liberty Ministries is pleased to announce the return of baritone singer, songwriter, pianist, and ministry partner, Doran Ritchey. Many long-time Liberty Quartet followers and southern gospel fans will remember Doran from his prior time with the group from 2004-2009

Before originally joining Liberty Quartet, Doran attended Bible College in PA where he graduated with a piano major and a vocal minor. After teaching music for three years and directing the touring choir at the college, Doran felt led of God to accept a youth/music position at Grace Bible Church in Nampa, ID.

In September 2009, Doran sang what he thought was his last Liberty Quartet concert and began to focus on his young, growing family. Doran has been involved in church ministry positions for the past 12 years.

Doran shared, “I have grown in ministry and learned so much about leadership while being off the road. I know part of these lessons are learned from the journey of life, but a big part of my growth is attributed to the congregations I have served and the pastors with whom I have worked.”

Founding member Royce Mitchell stated, “The Lord has certainly shown favor on the ministry of Liberty by bringing my friend, Doran Ritchey, back to the ministry team. The Lord knows our heart and knows our needs. Psalm 37:4 directs us to, ‘Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.’ We are ecstatic over the realization of God’s Word and this answered prayer! Doran is a man of many talents with an open heart to the Lord’s leading. Doran is a husband, father, pianist, songwriter, singer, hard worker, worship and spiritual leader, loyal and humorous team player, outdoor activity enthusiast, all with a servant attitude.”

“I am excited about the days ahead with Liberty Quartet,” Doran comments, “Traveling with the guys, ministering together, meeting new friends, and renewing old acquaintances are all things to look forward to. My prayer is that we will see an increasing number of people come to Christ, for the Church to receive encouragement, and for us all to be reminded of the hope we have in Jesus.”

Doran will join Liberty Quartet for their concert tours beginning January 1, 2022.