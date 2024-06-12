Down East Boys joyously proclaim God’s redemption is ‘Something To Shout About’

Arden, North Carolina — Though the title track from their last EP, “There’s A Song For That,” has been riding high on the Southern Gospel charts for months, Sonlite Records’ Down East Boys have been keeping fans well supplied with new material to sample on their own schedules — first with the release of early May’s majestically orchestrated “He Looked Beyond My Fault,” and now with the drop of the title track to a forthcoming full-length album, “Something To Shout About.”

Bold and assertive from its opening flourish of drums, “Something To Shout About” offers a driving, up-tempo beat that suits the joyous spirit of its message of God’s redemption. An ever-changing vocal arrangement in the verses keeps the spotlight moving between each of the quartet’s members, who take turns in offering the affirmations of Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox’s simple yet stirring lyrics:

Have you heard salvation’s story

Written for you and me

Jesus, God’s only son

Died for sin at Calvary

Was laid in a garden tomb but in three days

Death was defeated when He conquered the grave

Before joining together in the ringing chorus:

That’s something to shout about

That’s something, and you can’t help but tell the whole world how

He saved us from sin, washed us clean

Glory, hallelujah, He set us free

That’s something to shout about

“We love this new lyric,” say the Down East Boys. “If the Lord has ever touched your life then you have ‘Something to Shout About.’ This song will challenge you to tell the world what God has done for you!”

Listen to “Something To Shout About” HERE.

