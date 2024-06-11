Gospel Music Today – Troy Burns Family

The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today

for the week of June 9. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is New Revival, and Jean reviews a new

recording by The Bobby Jones Family. An article from Christian Voice

magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the

NQC, Sound Street, 11th Hour and the Down East Boys. The show features

exclusive concert video of Jason Runnels, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Greer, SC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for

an exclusive video of The Sharps Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN. Ken has an additional interview with

Paul Pitts, President of the SGPA.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

