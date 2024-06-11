Gospel Music Today – Troy Burns Family

The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today
for the week of June 9. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is New Revival, and Jean reviews a new
recording by The Bobby Jones Family. An article from Christian Voice
magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the
NQC, Sound Street, 11th Hour and the Down East Boys. The show features
exclusive concert video of Jason Runnels, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s
cameras in Greer, SC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for
an exclusive video of The Sharps Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN. Ken has an additional interview with
Paul Pitts, President of the SGPA.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.
Get Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here