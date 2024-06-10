GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER CONTINUES THE MOMENTS TO REMEMBER TOUR THIS FALL

Alexandria, IN – Riding high on the success of an exciting spring tour, which included numerous sold out events, multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will continue the Moments To Remember Tour this Fall, taking his award-winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to more than a dozen cities during September, October and November. (Complete Tour dates listed below.)

It was a busy Spring for the Dove-award winning musical trailblazer, who turned 88 years of age in March. He and his popular Gaither Vocal Band made nearly two dozen concert appearances throughout the US, including an appearance at the launch of SiriusXM’s Bill Gaither’s enLighten channel. Gaither’s reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. He and his wife, Gloria, have become possibly the most successful Gospel songwriting team in history, collectively penning more than 900 songs and becoming ASCAP Christian Songwriters of the Century. Over three decades ago, the two produced the very first Homecoming CD and Video and since that time, the beloved series continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed their way in bunches, including the most recent Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year for the Gaither Vocal Band Shine recording.

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, this fall will be gifted female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith, talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, and popular newcomer, Chris Blue, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Shade Rowsey.

Tickets for the 2024 Fall Gaither Moments To Remember Tour are on sale now. To purchase tickets or obtain additional details visit www.gaither.com.

2024 Fall Gaither Tour

Sept 13 – Johnson City NY (Binghamton)

Sept 14 – Bensalem PA

Sept 15 – St Albans, WV

Oct 11 – New Bern NC

Oct 13 – Savannah GA

Oct 14 – Lenoir City TN

Oct 25 – Alexandria MN

Oct 26 – Omaha NE

Nov 7 – Texarkana TX

Nov 8 – Flint TX

Nov 23 – Decatur IL

Nov 24 – TBD

