Isaiah 61 Releases New Album

Nashville, TN – Isaiah 61, a dynamic trio from Brunswick, GA, is excited to release their new album. This

eight-song studio album, “Love, Grace, And Mercy”, was recorded by Twelve 21 Records.

The group, which consists of Kevin Lane, Nathan Scarborough, and Lori Hoggard, has delighted

audiences since 2017.

Their first release, “I’m Here To Remind You”, features Nathan Scarborough. When hearing his

testimony, you realize how much this song means to him. His vocals have such feeling, and the lyrics will

touch all those that hear the song.

Isaiah 61 has a goal to reach people for the cause of Jesus Christ. Each song has such a strong message,

and the lyrics will make a difference in those that hear them.

To purchase “Love, Grace, And Mercy”, go to www.isaiah61ministries.online. Or search on your favorite

streaming platform.

For those wanting to book Isaiah 61, contact the Apple River Agency (404) 210-5478.

Twelve 21 Records is based in Nashville, TN. For more information go to www.twelve21records.com.

