Down East Boys relate a Biblical story in “Your Sins Are Forgiven”

Arden, North Carolina — Since the 2018 release of their album One Day In The Past, the Down East Boys have seen their songs top the charts (“Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time,” “I’d Like To Tell It Again” and “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace”) while enhancing their reputation as some of the best singers in the genre.

For their first single release since their 2020 album, Faithful Still, the Down East Boys are telling a Biblical story that serves as a reminder for the power of faith in Christ.

In “Your Sins Are Forgiven,” the Down East Boys relate the story of Jesus healing the paralyzed man in Capernaum. Four men were determined to bring their friend to be healed and they lowered him through the roof to get to Jesus who — recognizing the friends’ determination and faith — forgave the man’s transgressions and healed him.

Featuring tenor singer Doug Pittman, the song foreshadows the grandeur of its theme almost from the first notes, as shimmering strings pick up the piano’s opening motif, before giving way to the beginning of the inspirational tale. A contemplative, almost hushed verse recounts the basics of the story, and a second drives home the message to all listeners before each leads into the song’s triumphant chorus:

“Your sins are forgiven

Rise up and begin to praise

Your sins are forgotten

Forever and ever erased

Let go of the shame

Your past has no say

There’s victory in Jesus’ name

Your sins are forgiven”

“‘Your Sins Are Forgiven’ is a song that moved me the first time I heard it,” says lead singer, Ricky Carden. “As we travel each week our ultimate goal is to tell people of the saving knowledge of Jesus. This song goes straight to the point that no matter where you are or where you have been Jesus can forgive the sin in your life and forever your life can be changed!”

Listen to “Your Sins Are Forgiven” HERE.