Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks and People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host a “WINTER JUBILEE REVIVAL”

Here are the scheduled services;

– Thursday, January 13, 7:00pm, Pastor/Evangelist Torrence Nash of Columbus, MS

– Friday, January 14, 7:00pm, Joseph Larson, As seen on SonLife Broadcasting Network and Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

– Sunday, January 16 – 6:00pm, Old Paths Quartet in concert

Free admission, however a freewill love offering will be received each service. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242