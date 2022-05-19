Down East Boys’ “Your Sins Are Forgiven” goes No. 1 on SGN Scoops chart

Arden, North Carolina — The Down East Boys are continuing to build their reputation as some of the best singers in Southern Gospel with another song reaching the top of the radio charts. “Your Sins Are Forgiven” — the current single from their new album, The Stories We Tell — is No. 1 on this month’s SGN Scoops Southern Gospel chart.

“We are always honored to have a No. 1 song with this industry leading chart,” says lead singer, Ricky Carden. “With three weeks at No. 1 on the Singing News Power 50 chart and this No. 1 on SGN Scoops’ chart we consider this song a great success and pray that it continues to bless people as they hear the message of ‘Your Sins Are Forgiven.'”

In this song, the Down East Boys relate the story of Jesus healing the paralyzed man in Capernaum. Four men were determined to bring their friend to be healed and they lowered him through the roof to get to Jesus who — recognizing the friends’ determination and faith — forgave the man’s transgressions and healed him.

Featuring tenor singer Doug Pittman, the song foreshadows the grandeur of its theme almost from the first notes, as shimmering strings pick up the piano’s opening motif before giving way to the beginning of the inspirational tale. A contemplative, almost hushed verse recounts the basics of the story, and a second drives home the message to all listeners before each leads into the song’s triumphant chorus:

“Your sins are forgiven

Rise up and begin to praise

Your sins are forgotten

Forever and ever erased

Let go of the shame

Your past has no say

There’s victory in Jesus’ name

Your sins are forgiven”

“‘Your Sins Are Forgiven’ is a song that moved me the first time I heard it,” says Carden. “As we travel each week our ultimate goal is to tell people of the saving knowledge of Jesus. This song goes straight to the point that no matter where you are or where you have been Jesus can forgive the sin in your life and forever your life can be changed!”

Listen to “Your Sins Are Forgiven” HERE.

