Gadsden Alabama Winter Sing

This makes the 50th year for The Primitive Quartet! This will be their final concert in the Northeast Alabama area. Please come out and support one of America’s most lived quartets. With the Primitive on January 21 will be The Inspirations. The Inspirations have been performing here in Gadsden for over 40 years in January! I will be singing as well. It’s going to be a great evening of worship and praise to The Lord!!! It all starts at 6pm and the doors will open at 5pm. No advanced tickets all tickets will be sold at the door. The admission is $15. We will sell group seating in advance of 10 or more people. I hope to see you in Gadsden on January 21 at the Church at Wills Creek!

Blessings

Jonathan Wilburn