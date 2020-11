Written by scoopsnews on November 11, 2020 – 1:08 pm -



From Steve’s wife…..

We brought the stripped van motor belt so Steve could see why we were a hour late! Thankful we made it! This is proof our prayers work!

Thank you Jesus for answering prayers…

It’s so good to see you smiling Steve!

