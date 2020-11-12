MIKE HUCKABEE RECEIVES 2020 CHARLIE DANIELS PATRIOT AWARD

David Corlew, co-founder of TCDJHP, appeared as a guest on the show, explaining the veterans non-profit’s mission and its plans to forge ahead after the passing of co-founder Charlie Daniels. Following the interview segment, Daniels’ son, Charlie Daniels, Jr., walked on-stage to present the award to Huckabee. Off-camera, TCDJHP board member and Daniels’ wife of 55 years Hazel Daniels greeted Huckabee and offered her congratulations.

“Charlie Daniels may not be with us, but his legacy will always be with us,” says Huckabee. “His authentic appreciation for our veterans resulted in The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project that will continue helping veterans assimilate back home from service. TCDJHP surprised me with their award for promoting their project. It was presented to me by Charlie’s beloved Miss Hazel and his son Charlie Daniels, Jr. making it one of the distinct honors of my life.”

“Not only was it an honor to be invited to be a guest on Huckabee but it also provided me the opportunity to complete a mission that Charlie had requested,” explains Corlew, also Daniels’ longtime manager. “We had many conversations regarding potential recipients prior to his passing. Mike was always a ‘must’ for Charlie. I took it to the first board meeting after the loss of our chairman, boss, and friend. It was an unanimous vote. What made it so special was having Hazel and Charlie Jr. there to participate in the surprise. It was an awesome evening for all, and mission accomplished!”

The criteria for the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award is based on the mission of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The award honors a person, persons, or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP’s purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation. Previous recipients are country star Chris Young, former Military Systems Group CEO William Horton, music industry international talent buyer/promoter Judy Seale, Nashville businessman Donnie Mingus and the Atlanta-based Shepherd Center.

“Few people have ever left the imprint on our nation, culture and music as Charlie Daniels, and to be connected to him in any way is a privilege,” adds Huckabee. “We will listen to Charlie’s music forever and his work to serve our veterans will live forever through The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project.”