Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand…..
I don’t know about tomorrow
I just live for day to day
I don’t borrow from the sunshine
For it’s skies may turn to gray
I don’t worry o’er the future
For I know what Jesus said
And today I’ll walk beside Him
For He knows what lies ahead
Many things about tomorrow
I don’t seem to understand
But I know who holds tomorrow
And I know who holds my hand
Ev’ry step is getting brighter
As the golden stairs I climb
Ev’ry burden’s getting lighter
Ev’ry cloud is silver lined
There the sun is always shining
There no tear will dim the eye
At the ending of the rainbow
Where the mountains touch the sky
Many things about tomorrow
I don’t seem to understand
But I know who holds tomorrow
And I know who holds my hand
Songwriter: Ira F. Stanphill
I Know Who Holds Tomorrow lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc
Hi Friends,
I believe those words. I don’t know why some things happen. I am angry, frustrated, and very concerned about what is going on in the world today. But at the end of the day I do not put my hope in politics, but in Jesus. I know who holds tomorrow and I know who holds my hand.
The older I get, I understand the words that C.S. Lewis wrote:
“If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.”
Love to all, V
