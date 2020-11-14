Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on November 14, 2020 – 4:44 am -

Many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand…..

I don’t know about tomorrow

I just live for day to day

I don’t borrow from the sunshine

For it’s skies may turn to gray

I don’t worry o’er the future

For I know what Jesus said

And today I’ll walk beside Him

For He knows what lies ahead

Many things about tomorrow

I don’t seem to understand

But I know who holds tomorrow

And I know who holds my hand

Ev’ry step is getting brighter

As the golden stairs I climb

Ev’ry burden’s getting lighter

Ev’ry cloud is silver lined

There the sun is always shining

There no tear will dim the eye

At the ending of the rainbow

Where the mountains touch the sky

Many things about tomorrow

I don’t seem to understand

But I know who holds tomorrow

And I know who holds my hand

Songwriter: Ira F. Stanphill

I Know Who Holds Tomorrow lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc

Hi Friends,

I believe those words. I don’t know why some things happen. I am angry, frustrated, and very concerned about what is going on in the world today. But at the end of the day I do not put my hope in politics, but in Jesus. I know who holds tomorrow and I know who holds my hand.

The older I get, I understand the words that C.S. Lewis wrote:

“If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.”

Love to all, V

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related