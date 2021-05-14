announcements

Greater Vision In Concert

SGN Scoops Staff

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome America’s Most Awarded Gospel Trio, “GREATER VISION”, on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:00PM. They have also been awarded individually. Rodney Griffin has been awarded favorite songwriter for 20 consecutive years. Chris Allman is Gospel Music’s favorite tenor, and Gerald Wolfe is a Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee. They are well known for #1 hit songs such as, “My Name Is Lazarus”, “Faces”, and the latest “For All He’s Done”. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242