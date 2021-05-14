Greater Vision In Concert

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome America’s Most Awarded Gospel Trio, “GREATER VISION”, on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:00PM. They have also been awarded individually. Rodney Griffin has been awarded favorite songwriter for 20 consecutive years. Chris Allman is Gospel Music’s favorite tenor, and Gerald Wolfe is a Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee. They are well known for #1 hit songs such as, “My Name Is Lazarus”, “Faces”, and the latest “For All He’s Done”. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242

