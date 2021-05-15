Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Happy Saturday Friends,

Hope you had a great week!

Well, I survived gallbladder surgery. It actually wasn’t too bad and I am feeling much better. Thank you all for the messages, texts, and prayers.

I have been blessed with many friends. When I got home from surgery, I had some pretty flowers delivered from my friends, Debra and Darryle Wilson (Eagle’s Wings) and a beautiful bouquet from friends, Rob Patz and his precious Mom, Shirley. They made my day!

True friendship is one of the sweetest things in life. Friends are chosen family. Some of the best friends I have, I met through gospel music. I am thankful for each one.

Proverbs 18:24 – A man [that hath] friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend [that] sticketh closer than a brother.

Join me today in thanking God for the friends we have and most of all for being our BEST friend.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Until Next week…..

V