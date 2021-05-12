BENEFIT PACKAGE

Psalm 103:1-3

“Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord O my soul, and forget not all his benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases;…”

THINK ON THIS…

You don’t have to look very far in today’s society to hear people extolling their expectations for everything free. Free stimulus checks, free citizenship, free education, free medical care, free, free, free. The problem is, I find someone always picks up the tab for me to receive a free lunch.

The eyes of society are looking in the wrong direction. Society is looking to the East, to the government, to the White House and Capitol Building. Our eyes ought to be “looking to hills from whence cometh our help.” Our help comes from the Lord and him alone. He is Jehovah Jireh the God who provides. His word has promises and benefits galore if you only look and believe.

God promises in Malachi 3:10-12 that if you bring your tithe into the storehouse, pay your tithe to your local home church, don’t send them off to another ministry that isn’t looking out for you, if you will take care of God’s house, then he will pour you out a blessing; he will prosper you; he will bless you! Taking care of God’s house means he will take care of your house. Oh but there’s not enough money for me to tithe and pay my bills – the Lord says to prove him and see. Try paying your tithes for a month and see whether or not God makes good on his end of the promise.

We are healed by his stripes! Jesus didn’t just take a lashing 39 times. That cat of nine tails is called that because there were 9 strips of leather, and they were encrusted with pieces of glass, metal and bone. They used it 39 times across his flesh but each time it flew it hit in 9 different places for your healing. 39 x 9 = 351 stripes. Let that sink in for a moment. 351 times his flesh took a hit for whatever is ailing you.

God is a strong tower that we can run to for safety. He stretches out the loving arms of a father to hold us in our grief and despair. He waves his banner over us, signaling to the enemy that we fall under his protection. He sends his angels to minister to us.

What do you have need of? If you will serve God with your WHOLE heart, he has a benefit package set aside for you that no one else can compete with. He loves you. He has plans to prosper and not to harm you. He gives only good gifts, and he never asks for them back. All he has ever asked for is to be loved back.

Amy Freeman-Nichols is the author of Think On This a devotion/bible study series. She is a powerful speaker and creator of Speak Life Inspirational Greetings. Known as Christian Country artist Appointed2, Amy and her husband Randy have been living and traveling on the road for 9 years evangelizing for Jesus. Amy does a devotion every Tuesday morning at 10 am eastern on their Appointed2 Facebook page. She would love to have you join her. For more information please visit www.amyfreemannichols.com or www.Appointed2.com