Heart 2 Heart Announces 2021 Homecoming

Gastonia, NC – Beloved North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart 2 Heart has announced the line-up for their 2021 Gaston Gospel Homecoming, which will celebrate their 23rd year in music ministry.

In addition to Heart 2 Heart, the January 29th event will feature GMA Hall of Fame Inductees The Hoppers, and the Dove award winning group Jeff and Sheri Easter. The event is being held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, NC.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with a concert start time of 7:00 pm. General Admission seats are $15.00, children 10 and under are $8.00. The group is also offering premier seating which will also include early entry at 5:00 pm. Only 200 of the premier seats will be offered, and they entitle the ticket-holder to a meet and greet with the artists, as well as a time of Q & A. They are available now online or you may purchase them at the door. All concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.

Of the event, Heart 2 Heart’s David Kiser said, “We’re so excited about the 2021 Homecoming Concert Announcement! After much prayer and consideration we have decided to move forward with our 23rd-year ministry celebration. Many of you asked us not to cancel this event so we need your prayer and support. With your help we can continue to make Gaston Gospel Homecoming the area’s premier gospel music event! Thank you to all of our sponsors. We look forward to being under one roof in corporate worship for this special night. Please share and mark your calendars!”

For tickets and more information visit the group’s website.

