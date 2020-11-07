Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong- “There’s Still Hope”Written by scoopsnews on November 7, 2020 – 4:57 am -
Happy Saturday Friends!
It’s been a week, would you agree?
I found a little time to go thrift shopping on Tuesday and found some old CDs.
I have heard this song at least a thousand times, but God let me really hear it this week.
I don’t think it was just by chance that this was the week I heard it. I believe God knew I’d need it this week .
Isn’t it great to know that God will go to any measure to bring hope back to our hearts?
He is in control.
The very same God that spins things in orbit….
He loves you and me.
I know my Redeemer Lives!
Until next week…. Shine your light for Jesus!
People need the Lord.
V
Tags: Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong- “There’s Still Hope”
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.