Hope’s Journey Announces Mississippi Homecoming

Vonda Armstrong and Hope’s Journey announce Mississippi Homecoming.

“On October 16th, we will have our first Homecoming concert in Mississippi, states Vonda Armstrong of Hope’s Journey. it’s been a long time coming and we are excited to share this exciting evening with all of our friends and family”

The Bibletones, Mississippi’s oldest quartet, will be joining Hope’s Journey along with special guest, Gerald Crabb.

Crabb is known for penning numerous popular songs performed by The Crabb Family including, “Please Forgive Me,” “He Came Looking For Me,” “Don’t You Wanna Go,” “Please Come Down To Me,” and many more. The classic hit, “Through The Fire” is perhaps Crabb’s most significant song to date. “Through The Fire” was featured on the 51st Annual Grammy Award winning Album, GLORY TRAIN by Randy Travis in the Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel album category. It was also featured on the 52nd Annual Grammy Award winning Album, JASON CRABB by Jason Crabb in the same category.

The event will take place at The Southeastern Bible College in Laurel, Mississippi at 6 PM.

Make plans now to attend this special concert

Advance tickets $12 or $15 at the door.

Call 256-310-7892 for ticket information.