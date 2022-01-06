HOWARD STEWART ORIGINAL FOUNDING MEMBER AND BARITONE OF POET VOICES PASSES AWAY

NASHVILLE, TN – The April Potter Agency and Stewart Family are saddened to announce the passing of original founding member and baritone of Poet Voices, Lemuel “Howard” Stewar t.

Howard passed away at age 67 on Saturday, December 18th at the hospital where he had been since Thanksgiving Day due to heart complications. He lived in Chickamauga, GA and was born in Chattanooga, TN.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 22nd at 1PM at the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel (555 W Cloud Springs Rd, Rossville, GA 30741). A burial was held on Monday, December 27th at 11AM at the Lakewood South Memory Gardens in Rossville, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lemuel Stewart and Mary Howard Stewart, his son Nicholas Stewart, and his sister Felisa Parris. He is survived by his children Heath Stewart (Samantha), Chad Stewart (Roxy), and Brittany Stewart, and his sisters Cindi O’Neal and Melinda Eller. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends.

Howard was known for his smooth baritone singing and friendly, down-to-earth personality making friends and fans while performing all across the United States and Canada. He is a member of the Tri-State Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame and toured with the King’s Messengers, the Rock City Boys, Poet Voices and most recently Testimony based out of the Chattanooga area.

Former Poet Voices band mate and friend Dale Brock shares, “Howard was the most reliable friend I’ve ever known. I will miss those late-night conversations while driving across country. There is no greater fan or advocate for traditional southern gospel music. He was the smoothest baritone to ever grace the stage. From the first time I shared the stage with him in 1983 until my last in 2020, he was like no other singer I’ve known. His ability to hear harmonies was impeccable. I could share so many stories but being considered his friend is my highest honor. He’s not gone, I spoke with him yesterday, and I’m sure I will speak to him in days to come.”

Ken Hicks of Testimony remembers, “Howard was a faithful soldier of the cross and a Hero of the faith to his family and to those who knew him. Howard used his God given talent to share the message of Christ, and humbly shared his knowledge to help others reach their fullest potential in their service for the Lord. He constantly honed his craft to be the best he could, because he wanted to be used by God. He will be dearly missed.”

April Potter of the April Potter Agency, who had the privilege of booking Howard for many years in different groups adds, “This was a huge loss for the music community. Howard was not only an amazing talent but an amazing friend and person. This one has hit hard and close to home for me and he will be greatly missed in the days to come. We are praying for the family during this difficult season.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by long-time friend Curtis Broadway to help the family offset funeral expenses. You can give to this at www.gofundme.com/f/howard- stewart. A memorial sing in Howard’s honor to help with expenses will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00PM at theWalker County Civic Center in Rock Spring, GA. Confirmed artists will be Testimony, The Hullenders and The Greesons. More artists to be added to the lineup.