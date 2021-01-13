It’s Wednesday! Here’s A Way-Back for you.

Written by scoopsnews on January 13, 2021 – 8:25 am -

It’s Wednesday and today we are taking you Way-Back to 2001.

Its The Bill Gaither Homecoming.

Music video by Bill & Gloria Gaither performing He Saw Me / Jesus Paid It All (Medley) [feat. The Talley Trio] [Live]. (P) (C) 2012 Spring House Music Group.

This song is a great reminder of what Christ did for you and me.

Have a great day!

