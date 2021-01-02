Jerry Martin Resigns From The Kingdom Heirs

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 2, 2021 – 1:16 pm -

Longtime tenor, Jerry Martin resigns his position with the Kingdom Heirs. A position he has held since 2011. During his time with the Kingdom Heirs, the group experienced a lot of chart success with several #1 and top 5 songs as well as 3 consecutive #1 debut albums.

Jerry states, “Being with the Kingdom Heirs was a dream job for me! Getting to take the stage with these elite singers and musicians has been fun and rewarding. My decision to resign and basically retire from performing was a hard decision as I have been singing professionally for 28 years. It’s something I never took lightly and I can say that I am very proud of the work I did in this industry.

Along the way, I have been blessed to be apart of some great groups. I got my start with the Lumber River Quartet, the Melodyaires, and a brief stint with Mended Wings. I had the privilege to sing with my favorite group the Kingsmen (once a Kingsmen, always a Kingsmen), my hometown boys, the Dove Brothers, and ending up with the Kingdom Heirs. This is the group I wanted to retire with and that is exactly what I am doing. I’ve gotten to travel all over the US and several different countries during my career. I’ve met a lot of great friends along the way and seen some really cool things that I wouldn’t have if I didn’t climb on a tour bus and travel from city to city, state to state, etc. for 17 years. I got to see many lives changed through music and to me that’s what it’s all about.

The Kingdom Heirs will find the right man for the position and they will move forward to even greater heights. I know the fans will give the new man all the love and support they gave me when I first started.

Now, I’m sure some are asking the question, what am I going to be doing or where am I going? Well, some of you may know that I started my own vocal academy in 2018. It has been very successful and I’m proud to say it has been helping a lot of singers and entertainers not only in the southern gospel industry but in many other music industries as well. When one door closes, God is ready to open up another and that is what has happened. You just have to have the faith to step through them!

Martins Vocal Academy will be opening up its doors full time as I will be transitioning into a teaching and coaching role. I have been blessed to have students locally and abroad enrolling in the academy and the list keeps growing. As I make this transition and open up the academy full time, I will be able to serve more people and our community in ways that I couldn’t before. This is very important to me as I enjoy being apart of our community and now I’ll be able to serve our performing arts and music community in a greater capacity. I’ll also be able to help my wife Tabitha more with our insurance business, Martins Insurance Solutions as we are both licensed.

I am truly grateful to have had a career of 28 years performing and singing and it is a little bittersweet to finally step away from the stage. I am excited though to work in MVA and take on more students. Preparing students and helping them hone their skills and talents and watching them succeed is very rewarding to me and something that I am passionate about!

My last official date and the last time I take the stage with the guys will be January 3rd at Dollywood. Thank you all for your love, kindness, and support throughout my career and please keep the guys in your prayers as they find the right man for the tenor position. It has been an honor serving with these men.

May God bless you all! I love each and every one of you!”

Jerry Martin

“We want to wish Jerry and his family much success in their future endeavors and he will certainly remain a lifelong friend of our group. If we could ask one thing from all of you, please pray for us and The Martin family as we all seek God’s will for our future. From the songs of Jerry Martin…. We will all pick up the “Pieces” and move on because “I Can Pray” and say “Thank You.” God bless you Jerry, we love you.”

Kreis French : Kingdom Heirs Manager

We will not be taking auditions at this time.

