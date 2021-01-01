More New Years Resolutions For 2021. Staying positive in difficult times.

Written by scoopsnews on December 31, 2020 – 5:59 pm -

by Vonda Armstrong

New Year’s resolutions are a big focus this time of year. With 2020 rapidly coming to a close, many people will be looking forward to the year ahead and hoping that it is the best year possible.

Millions around the world will be setting New Year’s resolutions, which will typically involve some form of self-improvement. Mine is simply, enjoy the little things in life. The older I get, the more I realize that they are the things that really matter. I want to be a better “Vonda” in 2021. I certainly want to tell more people about Jesus this year than ever before. He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!

I asked some of our writers ,staff, and friends at SGN Scoops what are they looking forward to in 2021.

Here’s what some had to say. Feel free to put your resolutions in the comments below.

Paula Hendrick (HYM )

My plan for 2021 is to be a better me, both physically and spiritually. To pray more, study more and let go of worry and let God work in me. To love my family and friends more! Not take anything or anyone for granted.

To be encouraging and witness more. Be more thankful even if I don’t understand and to realize I’m still breathing because God has a purpose for me.

Jantina de Haan-Baksteen (SGN SCOOPS)

My resolution would be more of Him and less me. I’m more a listener than a speaker, so I would use that to be a help to those who need a shoulder.

Mark Dubbeld (Mark Dubbeld Family)

We reflect on the Faithfulness of God in 2020 and Celebrate the New Year with Confidence that His Mercy Endureth Forever!

Logan Smith (11th Hour)

If I’ve learned anything in 2020, life is short. We’ve lost so many precious family members and friends this past year. I plan on holding those around me a little closer in 2021 and making all the memories I can. At the end of the day, that’s what lasts anyway….memories! Happy New Year, everyone!

I

Randa Jordan (Jordan Family Band)

In 2021 one of my resolutions is to OVERCOME! “…we are more than conquerors through him that loved us …”Romans 8:37

