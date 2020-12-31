More New Years Resolutions for 2021. Staying positive in difficult times.

Written by scoopsnews on December 31, 2020 – 12:54 pm -

by Vonda Armstrong

New Year’s resolutions are a big focus this time of year. With 2020 rapidly coming to a close, many people will be looking forward to the year ahead and hoping that it is the best year possible.

Millions around the world will be setting New Year’s resolutions, which will typically involve some form of self-improvement. Mine is simply, enjoy the little things in life. The older I get, the more I realize that they are the things that really matter. I want to be a better “Vonda” in 2021. I certainly want to tell more people about Jesus this year than ever before. He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!

I asked some of our writers ,staff, and friends at SGN Scoops what are they looking forward to in 2021.

Here’s what some had to say. Feel free to put your resolutions in the comments below.

Robbie Maxwell (New Ground)

My resolution would be to continue walking. Since we have been unable to sing because of the pandemic I have taken a job at Cathedral Caverns near our home as a Tour Guide!!!! I am walking over five miles a day and I feel sooooo much better!!!! I want to continue this for 2021!

Billy Walker (The Walkers)

Our goal for 2021 is to continue to seek His will in all we do (Proverbs 3:6) and not to focus on the challenges that try to take our eyes off of Him. We want to keep ourselves healthy and fit so we can keep up with all the blessings we will encounter.

Charlie Sexton (Charlie Sexton & Homecoming)

I go into 2021 with a renewed love for my family, and a desire to be the best ‘me’ I can be. I also want to spend more time hiding The Word in my heart, because there could soon come a time when we no longer have it to hold in our hands.

Donnie Cox ( Quartet Time, WSNL)

My New Year’s resolution…is to “make myself available to my loved ones who need me… and be an affective person in their lives…”

Jack Armstrong (Bibletones QT)

The year 2020 has taught me not to take anything for granted. My New Years Resolution is to appreciate more the times we get to minister and to take every opportunity to go to church, pray, and read my Bible.

