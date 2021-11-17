JIM BRADY TO REJOIN THE BOOTH BROTHERS ON JANUARY 7, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. One of the top groups in Gospel music, The Booth Brothers, currently consisting of Michael Booth, Paul Lancaster, and Buddy Mullins, has big announcements for 2022. Following the death of Paul Lancaster’s wife, Michelle, and brother this year, Lancaster has announced his departure from the group. Jim Brady of Jim & Melissa Brady is expected to rejoin The Booth Brothers beginning January 7, 2022. Jim Brady toured with The Booth Brothers previously for over 12 years.

“Eight years ago, I left the Booth Brothers to sing with my wife, Melissa, and we are having the time of our lives! God has opened doors we never dreamed possible, and we are truly enjoying this time together. Michael and I have spoken often about me touring with The Booth Brothers while continuing the Jim and Melissa Brady ministry, but scheduling conflicts made that impossible. With The Booth Brothers planning a limited touring schedule for 2022, and through the efforts of our mutual booking agency, the Harper Agency, it’s now possible for me to enjoy both. Michael is like a brother to me, and when we’re on stage together, it’s like we were never apart. So, while I continue to travel and sing with Melissa, this opportunity just feels natural, and I really look forward to being with The Booth Brothers again.”