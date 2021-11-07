Joy Holden Interview With Tonja Rose Creekside 2021 Find Out More About Creekside HERE

JOY HOLDEN is a Christian singer-songwriter and producer from Spartanburg, SC. She has a dynamic and powerful voice, and her live performance can be described as one preacher put it, a high energy anointing! Her great enthusiasm for JESUS is simply contagious! Joy’s musical style is Southern Gospel with a progressive vocal edge.

No matter what you call it, Joy states, “it’s the music God gave me, I will play whatever HE calls me to do to bring people to Jesus.” As with any genre – the key to reaching people is an abundant list of great songs and an authentic heart for ministry and she has both. She says, my genre is “Jesus.”

Holden’s, 12 song debut album, As Long As You Breathe, which was released (Dec. 2017) and to audiences in 2018 from MCR Music has garnered great reviews. She achieved her first Top 80 radio single on the SN charts in August of 2019, with a song she penned called, Under Water.

In June of 2019, to share audience favorite cover songs with her fans, she recorded and released an EP called “COVERED” which include some of her favorite gospel songs! She says, it has a dual meaning in that we are also – Covered by HIS Grace. Covered: Favorite Gospel Songs Vol 1 is on the MCR Music label. Her favorite song on the project, a rendition of Gerald Crabb’s, Through The Fire.

In 2020, she worked with the legendary and award winning Producer Les Butler, of the Family Music Group label and Butler Music Group on a much anticipated Nashville album, that include songs written by some of the industries finest songwriters. The musicians on the recording are the absolute best of the best, many are Grammy and Dove award winners! The release date for the new album is slated for early 2021! Joy states, "this album is the best I've ever done and has incredible songs that I believe will move hearts closer to Jesus." On the heels of much suffering and tragedy in 2020, she says, "this record, these songs have been my living, breathing, walking testimony with God."