Sunday, November 14 – 6:00PM

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, welcomes Grammy and Dove Award Nominees, “THE ERWINS”, For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242

Sunday, November 21 – 6:00PM

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, welcomes Gaither Homecoming Artist and America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music, “THE HOPPERS”, For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242