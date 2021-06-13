Karen Peck Gooch Hall of Fame Announcement

It’s official! Karen Peck Gooch is the first of four inductees to the Class of 2021 for the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Karen!

The Karen Peck & New River Homecoming is celebrating more than the 30th Anniversary of one of Christian music’s most celebrated artists. During the group’s Saturday night concert, SGMA Board Members Arthur Rice, Travis Bridgeman, and Alan Kendall announced that Karen Peck Gooch will be inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

SGMA Executive Board Officer Travis Bridgeman stated, “We couldn’t have chosen a better venue than to be in her hometown, at her homecoming concert, surrounded by family and lifelong friends!”

The Southern Gospel Music Association will be announcing the remaining three Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees over the next few weeks.

Make plans to attend the SGMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Benefit Concert on Tuesday, September 28th at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN at 1:15pm.

Tickets can be purchased by either calling 1-800-846-8499Opt. 1 or by going to www.nqconline.com