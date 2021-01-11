Life Upraised With Sandra Sheldon

Written by scoopsnews on January 11, 2021 – 10:37 am -

“…Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

John 14:27

Jesus knew that His time on earth was coming to a close. He had promised that there would be a Comforter, the Holy Spirit, sent to live in believers, fulfilling His promise, “I will come to you.”

The Holy Spirit’s work in the heart of a believer results in a deep and a lasting peace. Indescribable to those who have not yet received Him. This is a peace “not as the world gives” … where peace is the absence of conflict, but on the contrary, for those who have experienced this peace, it is most noticeable DURING the conflict. During the darkest hours of the night when the storms are howling, and everything in the physical sense DOESN’T make sense! Those times when the only thing you can do, it seems, is to breathe.

Jesus says, “THIS peace… give I unto you!” and then exhorts his disciples further by telling them to not let their hearts be troubled, or afraid.

Like today, those disciples did not know what lay in their future. We don’t know what is in ours, but the God we serve absolutely does!

Regardless of what we face, when we walk in fellowship with Him, He promises the Comforter, and the peace that passeth all understanding!

Do you have it today? You can!

“…These things I have spoken into you that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

John 16:33

