Molded Clay Announcement

We are excited to announce our newest member of Molded Clay Ministries, Matthew Benton. Effective immediately, Matthew will assume the baritone position. We are beyond excited to see what the Lord has planned for the future of Molded Clay!

Matthew Benton was born on October 29th 2001 in the small town of Flowery Branch, Georgia. He currently resides in South Hill, Virginia where he is a proud member of the Bethel Baptist Church where his dad is pastor. He was gloriously saved in a youth revival on the evening of July 11th 2016. That night, Matthew prayed and asked God to give him more opportunities to sing and the Lord has blessed him with so many of those opportunities.

He grew up singing with his family as a trio and then pursued a solo ministry until the Lord gave him peace to travel and minister with Molded Clay. His prayer is that others see Jesus through him as he ministers, and that he will be a blessing to Molded Clay.

Ephesians 5:19: “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord.”