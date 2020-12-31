More New Years Resolutions for 2021. Staying positive in difficult times…

Written by scoopsnews on December 31, 2020 – 6:40 am -

by Vonda Armstrong

New Year’s resolutions are a big focus this time of year. With 2020 rapidly coming to a close, many people will be looking forward to the year ahead and hoping that it is the best year possible.

Millions around the world will be setting New Year’s resolutions, which will typically involve some form of self-improvement. Mine is simply, enjoy the little things in life. The older I get, the more I realize that they are the things that really matter. I want to be a better “Vonda” in 2021 I certainly want to tell more people about Jesus this year than ever before. He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!

I asked some of our writers ,staff, and friends at SGN Scoops what are they looking forward to in 2021.

Here’s what some had to say. We will be posting these over the next couple of days. Feel free to put your resolutions in the comments below.

Sherry Steele, The Steeles

In 2021, my goal is to get more healthy and to just enjoy life and the blessings of God . We aren’t promised another day . Be grateful 🙂

Gerald Crabb My New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to focus on things that really matter and to enjoy it in the process.

Richard Hyssong, The Hyssongs

I am always working and have many irons in the fire. My new year’s resolution would be to work on time management.

Greg Sullivan, Greg Sullivan Ministries

My 2021 New Year’s resolution is to gain a deeper understanding of God’s word in order to increase my effectiveness in ministry.

Rob Patz, SGN SCOOPS Magazine As we look forward to 2021 we must also looked back at 2020 and realize that God had a plan for a year that none of us expected. I truly believe that 2021 will be a year full of incredible blessings. My resolution for this coming year is to focus more on what God wants for the Ministries that he has allowed me to be involved in. My biggest goal for 2021 is to point more people to Christ than I have in any year past.

