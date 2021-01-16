New Digital Release From The Beenes Available Now

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records has announced the release of a brand new recording from The Beenes. Keep Looking Up marks the group’s debut digital recording under the StowTown label. Co-produced by GMA Dove Award winning soloist TaRanda Greene, Brandon Beene and Josh Townsend, this release offers a variety of styles and sounds.

Brandon and Chrysta Beene are music veterans who possess rich musical talents. Their music ministry has afforded them the opportunity to travel for two decades. Adding their teenage daughter Savannah, The Beenes now minister as a family with these songs which highlight their journey of faith.

Keep Looking Up features ten songs including “I Can Do All Things,” written by Chrysta Beene, as well as “It’s Not Over,” co-written by the team of Jeff Ferguson, Savannah McKee and Shara McKee. Brandon shares, “We started this project at the beginning of the pandemic and we wanted to record songs that would bring people hope, encouragement and joy. This album just feels good, like Sunday dinner at Mom’s house after church! It feels happy.”

Additional tunes on the project include a remake of the Israel Houghton song “Taste And See,” as well as the Bill and Gloria Gaither classic, “Because He Lives.” Producer TaRanda Greene expressed her excitement about the project, “Once again, with their beautiful family harmony, The Beenes are putting their stake in the ground and beginning a new era in their 20 year legacy. I am so honored to be a part of Brandon, Chrysta and Savannah’s debut CD as a family. Their hearts are pure, their voices are engaging and their future is bright with God guiding their way. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new sound of The Beenes! This music will touch your heart and leave you wanting more. You will be blessed!”

With Keep Looking Up, The Beenes deliver rich harmonies and versatile musical stylings that will be enjoyed by audiences from all walks of life. Brandon concludes, “This project is a reminder to keep looking up, because our hope is in Christ.“

Keep Looking Up is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and available at digital outlets worldwide.

Keep Looking Up Track Listing:

Taste And See

Right Here

Unstoppable God

It’s Not Over

How Big

Thank You Lord

Fallen But Forgiven

I Can Do All Things

Because He Lives

Breathe