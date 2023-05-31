NEW HAVEN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE FROM MULTI-AWARD WINNING SINGER/MUSICIAN, GORDON MOTE

Nashville, TN – New Haven Records has announced the release of a brand new recording from three-time Academy of Country Music Keyboard/Piano Player of the Year, Gordon Mote. Where You Lead Me is set to hit streets on May 26, and features 12 cuts, complimented by the rich, soulful vocals that have made this talented musician so loved by audiences worldwide for three decades.

Blind from birth, the Alabama native began playing piano by the age of three, and throughout his youth continued to perfect his God-given talent. He received a full scholarship to Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL, and after three years at the University, transferred to Nashville’s famed Belmont University. Two days after graduation, he accepted a position with the legendary Lee Greenwood, and before long began to capture the attention of many of the nation’s most popular entertainers.

Over the years he has shared concert stages with the likes of Tanya Tucker, Porter Wagoner, Alabama, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley and many others. Additionally, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after studio musicians and producers. His piano artistry can be heard on recordings from popular artists like Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Dan & Shay, Darius Rucker, Alison Krauss, Lionel Ritchie and The Gaither Vocal Band, just to name a few.

With 15 solo recordings to his credit, including this latest release from New Haven Records, Mote has firmly established himself at the forefront of Christian music. Mote has consistently blended country, pop and Gospel influences, offering musical diversity with each recording. Two of which earned him Grammy nominations for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year.

Where You Lead Me, his latest effort, marks the fourth release on the New Haven Records label and blends the creative efforts of Mote with multi-award winning producer, Wayne Haun. Together these two producers create a musical masterpiece that conveys the faithfulness of a loving Father. The songs featured on Where You Lead Me reflect the gifted singer’s convictions and dedication to serve his Savior with the talents he has been blessed to possess. “We listened and looked at hundreds of songs and spent much time in prayer and reflection to determine what to record and what this project should say,” Mote explains. “I truly believe that God has led and we have followed! Our prayer is that each listener will be blessed and will love every song!”

The recording includes vocal collaborations between Mote and long-time friends Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band, as well as legendary country group, Alabama, and noted songwriter and worship pastor, Travis Cottrell. Additionally, Mote’s wife, Kimberly joins in singing background vocals with several other gifted vocalists like Charlotte Ritchie, Jamie Hall and Chip Davis. The project also features the songwriting talents of a number of the industry’s most prolific writers, including Tony Wood, Sue Smith, Lee Black, Gerald Crabb, Stephen Curtis Chapman, Bryan White and Lyn Rowell, who co-wrote the title cut with Mote. The debut radio single, The First Song, was co-written by Haun, Joseph Habedank and Michael Farren. This upbeat, driving number is sure to become one of Mote’s most popular to date.

Mote’s excitement is hard to contain as he discusses this brand new recording. “It was an honor to have such wonderful friends and talented individuals like Travis Cottrell, Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band, as well as Teddy and Randy and all the guys with Alabama to be a part of this project. The orchestration Wayne Haun created is simply a work of art and the players are incredible. The writers penned songs that truly speak my heart, and I know they will speak to the heart of each listener because they convey the message of God’s goodness and faithfulness,” Mote shares. “God has blessed me beyond measure. I have always tried to follow His lead and walk through doors He chooses to open. It’s been a good plan and one I want to continue to follow.”

With 15 solo recordings, 21 Academy of Country Music Award nominations, 2 Grammy nominations, a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, and 30 years of touring, including 20 years as a solo artist, Gordon Mote is living proof of God’s goodness and faithfulness. He also is a testimony that following Christ where He leads is a philosophy that has worked quite well.

Where You Lead Me is available on all digital platforms worldwide, and wherever fine Christian music is sold.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

