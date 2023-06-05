Scott Brand To Depart The Perrys

NASHVILLE, TN – Libbi Perry Stuffle, of The Perrys, has announced the pending departure of vocalist, Scott Brand.

Scott comments, “First I want to say that Libbi Perry Stuffle has been very good to Scott Brand, as good as anybody has ever been to me. She has always done exactly what she said she would, plus more, and I love and appreciate her for that! I’m blessed to have shared the stage with her in this season of her career and I’m thankful for the opportunity she gave me!”

Scott continues, “God has been grooming me for this next season and at times I’ve been very scared of the unknown but he has given me so much peace that I know it’s His will! I’m excited to announce that I’m starting a solo ministry around mid July! You will hear more about this at a later time but for now I covet your prayers and I ask you to pray for The Perrys as well as we go through this transition. I love all of you!”

Libbi adds, “Scott has been a great team member with The Perrys. We pray that the Lord will bless his new ministry and that y’all will pray for and support him as well. I know God is going to do good things for Scott and The Perrys moving forward.”

You can send Libbi and The Perrys a picture and mp3 demo if you are interested in applying for the open singing position by emailing her at this address: Libbistuffle@mac.com

