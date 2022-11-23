New Legacy Project Singer, Daniel Rivera, Stepping Down From the Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn – – Daniel Rivera, Tenor/High Lead for the popular Gospel group New Legacy Project, has announced the upcoming birth of his third child, and his intention to step down from their dynamic touring schedule.

Being a full-time musician and a daddy takes some juggling, and Daniel has made the difficult decision to take some time off from the road. Of the upcoming change Daniel says, “I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of my wife, but with three little ones to raise it is clear that God is calling me to stay a bit closer to home… at least for this season.”

It has been a year of change and growth for New Legacy Project. In December of 2021, group founder and former Blackwood Brothers member, Rick Price, went home to be with the Lord. His son, Alex Price, along with the support of the group and long-time tour coordinator Bobbie Frye, have kept the group on the road, working full time and expanding their horizons for the upcoming year.

With a nearly full 2023 touring schedule, the group is on the hunt for Daniel’s replacement. Long time group member Luke Yates says, “These will be big shoes to fill, but we know God has just the right singer for us and we are happy for Daniel, Ashlee, and the girls. Rick always taught us that family comes first.”

The group wishes Daniel all the best and are looking forward to a new season and a new member for New Legacy Project.

If you are interested in auditioning for the open position, or would like more information, please email us at NewLegacyProject@yahoo.com. You will be asked to send an audition clip that displays your range, a short bio, and a headshot.

