NEWS RELEASE: GMA DOVE NOMINEE, KELLY GARNER RELEASES SOPHOMORE SINGLE TO SOUTHERN GOSPEL RADIO

Nashville, TN – the powerful new single from singer/songwriter and Dove nominated recording artist, Kelly Garner, was released to Southern Gospel radio stations nationwide and is already receiving rave review. The single, The Day I Get Home, is a moving ballad written by Kelly and long-time friend Amy Keffer Shellem.

According to radio promoter Jeff O’Neal, who has enjoyed promoting dozens of Number One Southern Gospel hits over the past three decades, the song was one he felt had to be sent to radio the first time he heard it. “When I first heard The Day I Get Home, I knew it had to be sent to Southern Gospel radio. It’s a song that I know will resonate with so many people who have loved ones who have gone on,” O’Neal states. “It’s an honor to work with Kelly. She has a heart to share the love of Jesus to everyone she meets. She has enjoyed a decorated solo career in the CCM field, and it’s exciting to see Southern Gospel listeners and radio embracing her music.”

Garner, who holds a doctorate degree from the University of Miami, is also a talented producer who enlisted the assistance of renown producer, Wayne Haun to orchestrate this special song, originally written in 2017. “My dear friend, Amy and I wrote the song back in 2017 about her grandfather, but then when my mom passed away in 2022, I knew God had actually given it to me to honor my own mother. The song reflects the way she lived her life. She was a mentor to so many, especially me. She taught me how to live, but during the last two months of her life, when she was in the hospital, she taught me how to die. She kept her hand on her bible, reading and studying the Word, all the way to Heaven’s gate, until she saw the face of Jesus.”

The Day I Get Home marks the second single release from Garner’s 2023 It’s Not Over recording. The first single, Forgive Myself, is a duet with popular multi-award winning male vocalist, Joseph Habedank that became Garner’s first Top 80 Southern Gospel hit. For Garner, this newfound success in the Southern Gospel Music world confirms that God is continuing to use her to change lives with the message of the Gospel. “After enjoying success in the CCM world 30 years ago, I went into the academic field and was in education for 16 years, teaching at Belmont, the University of Miami, Miami-Dade College, as well as Union University. Then one day a friend asked me why I wasn’t singing any more, and honestly, I didn’t have an answer,” Garner reflects. “Looking back, I just see how God was growing me and preparing me serve Him in a more impactful way. He has aligned me with some wonderful, world-class people, and I am so grateful.”

Appropriately titled It’s Not Over, Garner’s CD is available on Spotify and is a testimony of how God can use any willing heart. “Truly it’s not over for me,” she shares. “God can use any individual no matter the stage of life that person may be. I’m back singing, after 30 years, and I know I couldn’t be ministering or singing like I am now without God’s complete direction. For all those years, God was equipping, then allowing me to live and learn, and now I’m here with more to say than ever before.”

Be listening for The Day I Get Home on radio and download the single and the entire It’s Not Over recording on Spotify. Additional information on Kelly Garner is available online at www.kellygarner.com.

