Written by scoopsnews on September 29, 2020 – 8:06 am -

We at SGN SCOOPS are saddened to hear this news …

From James Easter :

Please remember Roger and Russell Junior and all of my brothers, Russell Easter’s grandchildren, great grandchildren and loved ones in prayer He’s in heaven right now.

We are praying for all of the Easter Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Please Pray For The Easter Family

Tags: Easter Brothers Posted in announcements